Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked While In Jail

For the unfamiliar, Johnson was one of the first suspects that was apprehended after Dolph was shot and killed last November. Nearly two months after the shooting on January 5, Johnson was identified by police and a fugitive alert was issued. Johnson wasn't immediately located after that. In the days before he was arrested, the 23-year-old, who's also a rapper named Straight Drop, claimed he was innocent and planned to turn himself in. However, instead of reporting to police, he dropped a new music video for his song called "Track Hawk." A few days later, Johnson was formally arrested as well as another suspect, Cornelius Smith.

Johnson and Smith are among five suspects that have been captured or are still wanted by police. Devin Burns is also another suspect that was captured by police. As of this report, two more suspects remain at large, Joshua Taylor and Shondale Barnett. Barnett was previously in police custody but was released following some miscommunication between the police department that arrested him and authorities in Memphis. He's been missing ever since.