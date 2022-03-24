50 Cent Awards Texas High School Student With $48,000 Scholarship
By Tony M. Centeno
March 24, 2022
50 Cent has taken his G-Star program to incredible heights. Since launching the entrepreneurial-focused initiative last year in Houston, the rapper-actor has already made an impact on the lives of students who have plans to further their education.
On Thursday, March 24, 50 Cent hit up his Instagram timeline to congratulate a local high school student for winning a college scholarship worth $48,000. In his caption, he praised the young lady named Kennedy from Kashmere High in Houston for earning the scholarship to the University of Texas through G-Star.
"My G Stars are no joke," 50 Cent wrote. "Kennedy from Kashmere HS was just awarded a four year scholarship to the University of Texas! I’m So proud of these kids. H TOWN you know the vibes she gonna get to the bread. GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi"
According to HSID's website, the G-Star program will "offer high school students the chance to apply for paid internships" and teach "core business values, as well as develop their own business ideas with major input from Houston business leaders and 50 Cent himself." Kennedy has impressed 50 with her dedication to the program and the G-Unity Business Lab in the past. Just last week, she represented the program along with another student, Andrea, at the HISD State of the Schools. The Power creator was also in the building for the luncheon.
50 Cent has been a resident of Houston since he moved down south last year. Since then, 50 has managed to establish partnerships outside the entertainment industry like his recent deal with his Sire Spirits company, the Houston Rockets and the Toyota Center. Watch the video below to find out more about 50 Cent's educational endeavors in Houston.