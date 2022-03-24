50 Cent Awards Texas High School Student With $48,000 Scholarship

50 Cent has taken his G-Star program to incredible heights. Since launching the entrepreneurial-focused initiative last year in Houston, the rapper-actor has already made an impact on the lives of students who have plans to further their education.

On Thursday, March 24, 50 Cent hit up his Instagram timeline to congratulate a local high school student for winning a college scholarship worth $48,000. In his caption, he praised the young lady named Kennedy from Kashmere High in Houston for earning the scholarship to the University of Texas through G-Star.

"My G Stars are no joke," 50 Cent wrote. "Kennedy from Kashmere HS was just awarded a four year scholarship to the University of Texas! I’m So proud of these kids. H TOWN you know the vibes she gonna get to the bread. GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi"