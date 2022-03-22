50 Cent Reacts To Snoop Dogg Calling Him A 'Legend'

“50 is going to be a legend in rap forever,” Snoop said during his appearance on the show. “His records, movies, shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, to run New York for a little bit and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out and he got that shit on lock."

It's been nearly 20 years since 50 and Snoop first connected for "P.I.M.P." (Remix). Since then, the Doggfather has supported 50's music career and his recent television endeavors. Last year, Snoop appeared on 50's Black Mafia Family (BMF) series as a pastor. Before the episode aired, 50 praised Snoop for coming through.

"I was like, ‘Snoop would do a great job at this.'" 50 told Billboard. "and I was able to reach out to him, and get them to commit to it because he was already a big fan of Power and a big supporter of me publicly. He was like, ‘Yo, this is like my favorite shit.’ He would be saying that constantly. When I came around to the casting for the actual show, he was excited that I had the luxury of directing it.”

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg ain't done working together just yet. After sharing the stage at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show, the duo plan to recreate a dark moment in Snoop's life for STARZ's A Moment in Time: Murder Was The Case, which will focus on the rapper's 1993 murder case.