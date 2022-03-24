Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About His 'Ultimate Success' As An Artist

By Sarah Tate

March 24, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly has received tons of awards and accolades over the years, but his "ultimate success" came from a place a little closer to home.

During an interview with Billboard ahead of the release of his latest album Mainstream Sellout, which drops Friday (March 24), the 34-year-old rocker opened up about how a compliment from his father in 2020 reaffirmed his career and artistry.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a special memory he has of his father a few months before he passed away in 2020. He revealed it was actually his father who helped him write his first song on the guitar, so he was proud to see his son continuing to play the instrument, the outlet reports.

"In that moment, when he acknowledged my music and we bonded over a song, it gave me the richest memory I'll ever have," he said, adding, "To me, that was the ultimate success. And everything else that preceded that in our relationship didn't matter because we had finally made it."

MGK's star-studded album Mainstream Sellout drops Friday and is filled with features from Willow, Lil Wayne, Bring Me The Horizon, and even Pete Davidson, among others. He's also taking his music on tour in June, with even more artists joining along the way, including Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, blackbear and more.

