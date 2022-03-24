Refusing To Pass Gas In Front Of Boyfriend Sends Pop Star To Hospital

All humans do things like breathe, eat and sleep, which we have no problem talking about, but we also do some other things that are a little more private, like farting. It can take a long time for people to be comfortable enough with those around them to pass gas in front of them, even if it is a long-term significant other. It turns out though that it is best to release that gas, otherwise you could wind up in the hospital. It's a lesson that Brazilian superstar Pocah just learned, and she's sharing it with her 15 million Instagram followers.

From the hospital, the 27-year-old singer posted stories about what happened. She explained that after spending hours too embarrassed to fart in front of her boyfriend, she woke up at 5:30 in the morning with severe stomach pains. She went to the ER and explained to her fans, "That's it guys. I'm now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts." She went on to urge her followers to pass their gas, saying, "Girls, don't be ashamed to fart in front of your guy because what's really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you're in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being 'trapped farts.'"

She added, "From now on, I'm letting them rip guys."