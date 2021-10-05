Jean Shorts Send Woman To Hospital With Life-Threatening Wedgie

By Dave Basner

October 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Some people will go to great lengths for fashion, but one woman's choice of shorts wound up sending her to the hospital, and she shared her story on TikTok.

Her name is Sam and in her video, the 25-year-old North Carolina native explained how she chose to wear tight jean shorts on a full-day date with a guy she recently met. She wrote on the clip that she had "a wedgie for 8 hours," but she didn't think much of it until the next day, when she woke up with a really sore butt.

As days went on, she felt more and more sick and eventually went to a doctor, who gave her antibiotics for a possible skin infection on her rear. It didn't help and the next day, she felt so bad that she couldn't walk because of a stabbing pain in her butt. She went to the ER, where she is admitted into the ICU with what doctors diagnosed as a bacterial skin infection called cellulitis that led to life-threatening septic shock.

During her week in the ICU, she was told she might need the infected part of her butt cut off, but thankfully it didn't come to that, though she did have to show her tush to a bunch of physicians.

In a follow-up video, she explained that she wore boyshort underwear that kept bunching up beneath the jean shorts. Sam admitted in the comments to picking many wedgies during her date. It's those wedgies that caused her to chafe, and likely, she got a small cut. Bacteria then got into the cut, which led to the cellulitis and sepsis.

@imtoooldtobeonthis

Reply to @alyssakathryn1 #greenscreen THE SHORTS. Pls don’t judge me for how I dressed in 2017 hahahah

♬ original sound - on here bc corona

In the end though, it wasn't all bad. She explained that she is still with the guy who she was dating when all of this happened and they plan to tell the story at their wedding.

@imtoooldtobeonthis

Reply to @user3981523010097 #greenscreen SORRY for all the “literally”s. I really need to stop saying that

♬ original sound - on here bc corona

Stay up to date with Sam by following her here.

