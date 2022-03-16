Did A Contestant Loudly Fart On 'Wheel Of Fortune'?

Recently, there have been many headlines coming from Wheel of Fortune. Host Pat Sajak made some comments that many considered rude, there was a time when all three contestants couldn't solve and easy puzzle, and history was made on the show, then made again. However, as big as some of those stories were, they fail to top one that happened in 2017.

On a fateful night in November of that year, an episode of the hit game show aired where something so controversial happened that to this day, the Internet still debates what truly occurred. So what was it? Well a contestant might have farted during the show.

It's hard to tell what happened because the camera was on the board at the time, but as a woman was yelling out the letter she wanted, there was a fart sound and immediately after it, she said "excuse me."