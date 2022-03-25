Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music: 'Everything Is Dead To Me'

Doja Cat said she's quitting music in a Twitter rant late Thursday (March 24) night.

"This s*** ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care," the "Need To Know" singer said on Twitter. "it’s gone and i don’t give a f*** anymore i f***** quit i can’t wait to f****** disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f****** fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f****** nightmare unfollow me."

Her tweets come after fans from Paraguay alleged Doja Cat didn't show the country enough attention.

"Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single Instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!" fan Sofi Zapattini tweeted at Doja Cat. The 26-year-old singer responded to a few tweets that have since been deleted saying, "I'm not sorry" and "I moved on I'm just gonna let everybody be mad." She added, "I'm not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour."

Doja Cat, who is set to perform for the second night in a row at Lollapalooza in Brazil on Friday, also changed her name on Twitter to "i quit."

Shortly before Doja Cat went on a Twitter rant, she shared a screenshot of her Libra horoscope from March 23 on her Instagram story. "Unexpected opposition will come to you in waves. Your defenses are already weakened by the climactic point you are at in your career. The last thing you need is extra aggression from others. Unfortunately, you are going to get it - so be prepared," her horoscope read.

Is Doja Cat serious about the things she said? Only time will tell. We hope the "Queen of TikTok" makes a triumphant return.

