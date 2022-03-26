Just three days before the death of Taylor Hawkins, he went viral on social media for a sweet interaction with a young fan.

The Foo Fighters drummer died Friday before a show in Colombia, the band announced. He was 50.

While in South America, Hawkins changed the life of a 9-year-old fan in Paraguay, who also happens to be a talented drummer, Emma Sofia Peralta, according to Newsweek.

In a now-viral tweet, Emma's father tweeted, "Since my daughter found out that the Foo Fighters were coming, she started a campaign to meet them. Today we take his drums to play in front of the Sheraton and look who came out at his call. 😍 Dreams come true." Emma set up her drums in front of the Sheraton Asunción in Paraguay.