Texas-Made Sauce Whipped Up For 'Hot Ones' YouTube Show Now Sold In Stores

By Dani Medina

March 25, 2022

A hot sauce made exclusively for and made famous by a YouTube series is coming to a grocery store near you.

You might have heard of Hot Ones, an online talk show where celebrities are interviewed while they try wings that get increasingly hotter. Now, you can test your limits from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Yellowbird Foods' Bliss & Vinegar hot sauce, a Texas-made hot sauce made exclusively for Season 16 of the show, is now available in select H-E-B locations in San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Current.

Here's what you can expect when you try Bliss & Vinegar, according to Yellowbird's website:

Tart vinegar adds bite, strawberries and dates add sweetness, serranos bring mild heat and coconut gives it all a dreamy texture. The tiniest hint of cinnamon makes you go back for more. A must have on roasted sweet potatoes, chicken, sandwiches or a charcuterie board.

Bliss & Vinegar has a Scoville level of 6,200.

Megan Thee Stallion tried it on her appearance on Hot Ones. "That one didn't feel like a hot sauce. I don't know what this tastes like. But it doesn't taste like a hot sauce," the "Sweetest Pie" rapper said, followed by a cough when the spice hit the back of her throat.

"It doesn't taste like hot sauce, but it's HOT," the Houston native added.

Try the Austin-made hot sauce for yourself at select H-E-B for $6.29 a bottle. It's also available at area Pluckers restaurants and online with shipping available across the U.S.

