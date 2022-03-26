Britney Spears Gushes Over 'Euphoria': 'The Show Was Like Meditation'

Britney Spears is a Euphoria fan! The singer posted a short clip from the show on Instagram, praising it in honor of mental health awareness week.

She wrote in the caption: "For MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy 👂🏼 … stillness … yoga 🧘🏼‍♀️ … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE ... YES you know THOSE 👍👍👍 !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING 😄 !!!!!"

Zendaya, who plays Rue on the HBO series, is seemingly happy that Britney is enjoying the show, having commented heart emojis on her post. Fans are also thrilled that Britney is embarking on watching the hit show that follows a group of teens navigating their chaotic lives. The "...Baby One More Time" singer made her comeback to Instagram recently (March 18) after her account disappeared without warning a couple of days prior.

See the post below.