Demi Lovato Shares Snippet Of New Song In Behind-The-Scenes Studio Session
By Dani Medina
March 26, 2022
Demi Lovato's rock era is upon us!
The "Cool for the Summer" singer shared what is most likely song lyrics to a new song on Instagram earlier this week. "We dance in darkness, your hands send shivers down my spine…" they said, along with sultry photos of Lovato posing on a bed.
The new music doesn't stop there!
Friday, they posted an Instagram story with a behind-the-scenes look at a studio session — and it does not disappoint. You can even see how into the new song Lovato is by how much they're bobbing their head to the beat. Here's a look at some of the spicy lyrics:
I know the minute I met you that I had to have you or I'd die / Hold back, I had to hold back, no way to hold me back tonight / Don't rush I love a slow touch and you're doing everything just right / Hold back, you gotta hold back, you better hold back 'til it's time
Got me closer to the edge than ever / We both want it but we don't surrender / And we could make it last forever / But paradise is even better when we come together
oh we are NOT ready for this demi lovato pic.twitter.com/u0asLwSFzI— HOIX🕷 (@freakgocrazy) March 26, 2022
This isn't the first snippet of new music Lovato has shared with their fans on social media. Last month, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared another behind-the-scenes video of a new song. Some of the lyrics referenced a "freak show."
Lovato's anticipated 8th studio album will come after their 2021 project, Dancing With the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over.
DEMI LOVATO IS COMING pic.twitter.com/LaWwVj0zFG— Devonne 🕷 (@demifcknlovato) February 18, 2022