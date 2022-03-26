Demi Lovato Shares Snippet Of New Song In Behind-The-Scenes Studio Session

Demi Lovato's rock era is upon us!

The "Cool for the Summer" singer shared what is most likely song lyrics to a new song on Instagram earlier this week. "We dance in darkness, your hands send shivers down my spine…" they said, along with sultry photos of Lovato posing on a bed.

The new music doesn't stop there!

Friday, they posted an Instagram story with a behind-the-scenes look at a studio session — and it does not disappoint. You can even see how into the new song Lovato is by how much they're bobbing their head to the beat. Here's a look at some of the spicy lyrics:

I know the minute I met you that I had to have you or I'd die / Hold back, I had to hold back, no way to hold me back tonight / Don't rush I love a slow touch and you're doing everything just right / Hold back, you gotta hold back, you better hold back 'til it's time

Got me closer to the edge than ever / We both want it but we don't surrender / And we could make it last forever / But paradise is even better when we come together