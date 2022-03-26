Demi Lovato Shares Snippet Of New Song In Behind-The-Scenes Studio Session

By Dani Medina

March 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato's rock era is upon us!

The "Cool for the Summer" singer shared what is most likely song lyrics to a new song on Instagram earlier this week. "We dance in darkness, your hands send shivers down my spine…" they said, along with sultry photos of Lovato posing on a bed.

The new music doesn't stop there!

Friday, they posted an Instagram story with a behind-the-scenes look at a studio session — and it does not disappoint. You can even see how into the new song Lovato is by how much they're bobbing their head to the beat. Here's a look at some of the spicy lyrics:

I know the minute I met you that I had to have you or I'd die / Hold back, I had to hold back, no way to hold me back tonight / Don't rush I love a slow touch and you're doing everything just right / Hold back, you gotta hold back, you better hold back 'til it's time
Got me closer to the edge than ever / We both want it but we don't surrender / And we could make it last forever / But paradise is even better when we come together

This isn't the first snippet of new music Lovato has shared with their fans on social media. Last month, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared another behind-the-scenes video of a new song. Some of the lyrics referenced a "freak show."

Lovato's anticipated 8th studio album will come after their 2021 project, Dancing With the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over.

Demi Lovato
