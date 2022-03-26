Music World Mourns The Death Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

By Regina Park

March 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The music world is mourning the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The legendary band made the announcement just hours before they were set to take the stage in Colombia as part of their tour.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in the unimaginably difficult time," the Instagram post announcing his passing reads.

In response, tributes have poured in from Axl Rose, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Barker, Tom Morello, and more who've shared memories and photos of the late drummer.

Photo: Instagram @mileycyrus
