Music World Mourns The Death Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins
By Regina Park
March 26, 2022
The music world is mourning the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The legendary band made the announcement just hours before they were set to take the stage in Colombia as part of their tour.
"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in the unimaginably difficult time," the Instagram post announcing his passing reads.
In response, tributes have poured in from Axl Rose, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Barker, Tom Morello, and more who've shared memories and photos of the late drummer.
Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.— Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022
God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022
In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94— Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022
God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022
So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace— FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022