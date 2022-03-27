DJ Khaled Crashed The 2022 Oscars Opening And It Was Hilarious

We knew DJ Khaled was going to make an appearance at the 2022 Oscars, but we had no idea that he would be official hype man for the Academy Awards.

Following Beyoncé's memorizing opening performance on Sunday, March 27, the Oscars' hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer had made their way to the center of the stage to begin the show. That's when the "Shining" artist interrupted their opening number to hype up the Academy Awards.

"Let me introduce this the right way," Khaled said as "All I Do Is Win" blares from the speakers. "I'm talking about actresses, comedians, moguls, bosses! They didn't believe in us, but the Oscars did!