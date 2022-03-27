DJ Khaled Crashed The 2022 Oscars Opening And It Was Hilarious
By Tony M. Centeno
March 28, 2022
We knew DJ Khaled was going to make an appearance at the 2022 Oscars, but we had no idea that he would be official hype man for the Academy Awards.
Following Beyoncé's memorizing opening performance on Sunday, March 27, the Oscars' hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer had made their way to the center of the stage to begin the show. That's when the "Shining" artist interrupted their opening number to hype up the Academy Awards.
"Let me introduce this the right way," Khaled said as "All I Do Is Win" blares from the speakers. "I'm talking about actresses, comedians, moguls, bosses! They didn't believe in us, but the Oscars did!
"We the best movies!" – DJ Khaled #Oscars2022— Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) March 28, 2022
(Pic: Getty) pic.twitter.com/3SX8P4IKpU
Before he bowed out, Khaled also managed to shout out Will Smith and asked when they were getting to work on Bad Boys 4. He continued to act as the official hype man for the three hosts and the Academy Awards until he exited the stage.
A few days before the show, Khaled was announced as a presenter alongside H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Garner, Bill Murray, Tony Hawk, Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz and plenty more. Khaled expressed his excitement for the 94th annual award show in an Instagram post.
"@theacademy Grateful for the love #WETHEBEST ALL CATEGORIES," Khaled wrote in his caption.
Khaled's Oscars' appearance comes while the artist is still in album mode. Since the beginning of the year, the Miami-based producer has been giving fans a personal look at all the artists he's been working with for his upcoming album. So far, he hasn't confirmed the album's title or release date, but he's bound to make an announcement soon enough.
Watch DJ Khaled crash the Oscars below.
What is DJ Khaled doing on the #Oscars stage please 😩 pic.twitter.com/YZj0ewRykt— Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) March 28, 2022