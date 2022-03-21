DJ Khaled, H.E.R. Will Be Presenters At 2022 Oscars

"@theacademy Grateful for the love #WETHEBEST ALL CATEGORIES," Khaled wrote in his caption.

The announcement comes just a week before the Oscars and two weeks before the Grammys, which goes down Sunday, April 3. Both Khaled and H.E.R. have been nominated for a Grammy this year. H.E.R. is in the running for 'Best Traditional R&B Performance' 'Best R&B Song' 'Best R&B Album' and 'Album of the Year' all because of her Back Of My Mind album. Khaled is also nominated for 'Album of the Year' for his work on H.E.R.'s Back Of My Mind.

Speaking of Khaled, the all-star performer is currently in album mode. The "Shining" artist has been teasing the guest list for his 13th studio LP on his social media account over the past few months. Some of the artists that may appear on the album include Lil Durk, Chance The Rapper, Future, Rod Wave and Kanye West. Khaled has yet to announce his album title or release date, but with everything he's got planned, it's possible that an announcement might be coming soon.

DJ Khaled and H.E.R. will join other musical presenters like Sean "Love" Combs, Halle Bailey and Lady Gaga. The 94th Oscars is happening live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.