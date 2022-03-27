Sophie Turner Shows Off Baby Bump With Joe Jonas At Oscars

By Tony M. Centeno

March 28, 2022

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner turn heads everywhere they go. However, since the couple is rumored to be expecting their second child, all of their fans are following their every move including their moves during Oscars weekend.

On Sunday, March 27, the Jonas family made their way to Vanity Fair's Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. The couple showed up to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills looking like a million bucks. Jonas wore a unique black suit with rare white details while his wife, Sophie, stunned the red carpet with her long-sleeved crimson gown.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress were spotted out amid the rumors that they are expecting their second child. According to a report from E! News, Jonas and Turner are pregnant once again. Their next child comes just two years after welcoming daughter Willa Jonas into the world. Apparently, fans first noticed a baby bump when Turner stepped out with her family in L.A. on February 12. The couple was seen out again two days later with Turner holding her stomach while wearing a crop top.

The couple hasn't confirmed the reports about their next child. However, if they are expecting, we're sure they're pretty excited about it. Before Will was born, the couple was reportedly excited about becoming parents. Last year, Joe even opened up about raising his new daughter during the pandemic.

"It's been forced time at home," he told CBS This Morning in May 2021. "I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."

See more shots of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party below.

