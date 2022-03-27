When You Can Expect Your Favorite TV Shows To Return
By Yashira C.
March 31, 2022
It's been a long wait for the next seasons of TV shows like Stranger Things and Westworld, but there's an end in sight! From dramas like Outer Banks to reality TV like Love Is Blind, here's when you can expect your favorite TV shows back on your screens - whether they're currently in production or have a release date at the ready.
Stranger Things: Season 4
Release Date: Volume 1: May 27, 2022, Volume 2: July 1, 2022. Stream on Netflix.
Official Synopsis: In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.
Love Is Blind: Season 3
Release Date: Within the next year; filming recently wrapped up in Dallas, TX. Stream on Netflix.
Official Synopsis: Singles try to find a match and fall in love -- without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction.
Ted Lasso: Season 3
Release Date: Currently filming, rumored to release in late summer/fall. Stream on AppleTV+.
Official Synopsis: An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination, and biscuits.
The Boys: Season 3
Release Date: June 3, 2022. Stream on Amazon Prime.
Official Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.
Westworld: Season 4
Release Date: Summer 2022. Stream on HBO Max.
Official Synopsis: Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, explore a world in which every human appetite can be indulged without consequence.
Outer Banks: Season 3
Release Date: Currently filming, with a predicted release date of late 2022-early 2023. Stream on Netflix.
Official Synopsis: A teenager enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance.
Better Call Saul: Season 6
Release Date: April 18, 2022. Stream on AMC.
Official Synopsis: The trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the time before he established his strip-mall law office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Euphoria: Season 3
Release Date: Speculated to return from late 2023-early 2024. Stream on HBO Max.
Official Synopsis: A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence.
Only Murders In The Building: Season 2
Release Date: June 28, 2022. Stream on Hulu.
Official Synopsis: Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Release Date: Filming begins later this year, with an expected release date of early 2023. Stream on Showtime.
Official Synopsis: A wildly talented high school girl soccer team becomes the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness.