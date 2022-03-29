Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' Character To Come Out As Transgender

By Katrina Nattress

March 29, 2022

Photo: Netflix

Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in the show's third season. The actor revealed the news with still shot of their character and a tweet that read "Meet Viktor Hargreeves @UmbrellaAcad"

The comic's creator (and My Chemical Romance frontman) Gerard Way also shared the news on Instagram, writing "Everyone say hello to Viktor Hargreeves" alongside the same photo.

The actor came out as transgender in December 2020; however, the news may come as a surprise to fans. When the show was renewed for its third season, Netflix announced Page would continue playing Vanya, who is a cisgender female character.

Season 3 of Umbrella Academy is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 22. See Page and Way's posts below.

Viktor isn't the only character Umbrella Academy fans will meet in Season 3 — the show is also introducing seven new characters, known as the Sparrow Academy. Despite a violent confrontation, the new Academy forced to work alongside the Umbrella Academy to defeat a bigger threat. The logline from Netflix asks, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

My Chemical Romance
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.