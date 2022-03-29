Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' Character To Come Out As Transgender
By Katrina Nattress
March 29, 2022
Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in the show's third season. The actor revealed the news with still shot of their character and a tweet that read "Meet Viktor Hargreeves @UmbrellaAcad"
The comic's creator (and My Chemical Romance frontman) Gerard Way also shared the news on Instagram, writing "Everyone say hello to Viktor Hargreeves" alongside the same photo.
The actor came out as transgender in December 2020; however, the news may come as a surprise to fans. When the show was renewed for its third season, Netflix announced Page would continue playing Vanya, who is a cisgender female character.
Season 3 of Umbrella Academy is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 22. See Page and Way's posts below.
Meet Viktor Hargreeves ☂️@UmbrellaAcad pic.twitter.com/ZraQNBhfTb— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 29, 2022
Viktor isn't the only character Umbrella Academy fans will meet in Season 3 — the show is also introducing seven new characters, known as the Sparrow Academy. Despite a violent confrontation, the new Academy forced to work alongside the Umbrella Academy to defeat a bigger threat. The logline from Netflix asks, “Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”