Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' Character To Come Out As Transgender

Elliot Page's Umbrella Academy character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in the show's third season. The actor revealed the news with still shot of their character and a tweet that read "Meet Viktor Hargreeves @UmbrellaAcad"

The comic's creator (and My Chemical Romance frontman) Gerard Way also shared the news on Instagram, writing "Everyone say hello to Viktor Hargreeves" alongside the same photo.

The actor came out as transgender in December 2020; however, the news may come as a surprise to fans. When the show was renewed for its third season, Netflix announced Page would continue playing Vanya, who is a cisgender female character.

Season 3 of Umbrella Academy is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 22. See Page and Way's posts below.