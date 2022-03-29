Machine Gun Kelly Reveals His Secret To Attracting Cats

Machine Gun Kelly is officially a bonafide cat man. The rapper-pop-punker shared the video for "make up sex" featuring blackbear on Tuesday (March 29) and it features dozens of cute, cuddly kittens that seem to be flocking to him. So what's the secret? Poultry.

MGK shared a playback clip from the video on TikTok with the caption “Not me having to put chicken on my neck and ears to make this video happen”

Not the most glamourous method, but it worked! "Make up sex" is the latest single off Mainstream Sellout, which came out on Friday (March 25). See MGK's TikTik here and watch the video above.

Speaking of cats, MGK and Megan Fox welcomed a beautiful bengal kitten named Whiskey into their family last month. When the rock star and actress get married, their mixed family will also include MGK's 12-year-old daughter, Casie, as well as Fox's three sons: 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Journey.

MGK and Fox got engaged in January. They both shared sweet Instagram posts to announce the news.

“'yes, in this life and every life' 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," MGK wrote on Instagram alongside a video showing off the gorgeous half diamond half emerald ring. "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨"

Fox shared a video of the full proposal, where she revealed they drank each other's blood after her beau popped the question (no big deal). "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," she captioned her post. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ✨"