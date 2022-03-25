Machine Gun Kelly released his latest album, Mainstream Sellout, today and celebrated the occasion by dropping the video for "maybe," his collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes. The video shows the two singers and drummer Travis Barker rocking out so hard inside The Shard in London that the glass tower shatters, darkening the sky with literal shards.

Watch the video above.

Mainstream Sellout is the second album from MGK's rock era, following his chart-topping pop punk debut, Tickets To My Downfall. Before its release he shared four tracks to give fans a taste of what to expect: "Maybe," "papercuts," "Emo Girl" featuring Willow, and "Ay" featuring Lil Wayne.

In October, he gave some more details about the upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

He also described the album as "college" whereas Tickets to My Downfall was "high school" in an interview with Variety. "I think like, in high school, you don’t really have a sense of responsibility, you have a fear of that responsibility, and so you want to explode and use all that energy for fucking off," he explained. "And then college comes, which is this album, and you are aware of the responsibility and you still know how to have fun, but you understand that there’s a certain duty you have to your life to do something with it. Born With Horns feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with."

MGK plans to hit the road in support of the new album this June, and he's taking some impressive guests with him. Get more info about the Mainstream Sellout tour here.