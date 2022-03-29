Shirtless Shawn Mendes Shows Off 'Unusual Behaviour' While Teasing New Song

Shawn Mendes showed of his moonwalking skills in a video teasing his new song.

In a new video posted to his TikTok, a shirtless Mendes teased his upcoming song "When You're Gone" while showing off his "unusual" moves. The track drops Thursday, March 31.

"this is unusual behaviour," he captioned the brief clip, adding, "when you're gone is coming."

Wearing nothing but black pants and socks, the "In My Blood" singer showed off his fancy footwork, moonwalking across a hardwood floor while his own song plays in the background.

"Hold on, I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone," he sings. "I don't wanna move on."

Check out the video below.