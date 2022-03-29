Shirtless Shawn Mendes Shows Off 'Unusual Behaviour' While Teasing New Song
By Sarah Tate
March 29, 2022
Shawn Mendes showed of his moonwalking skills in a video teasing his new song.
In a new video posted to his TikTok, a shirtless Mendes teased his upcoming song "When You're Gone" while showing off his "unusual" moves. The track drops Thursday, March 31.
"this is unusual behaviour," he captioned the brief clip, adding, "when you're gone is coming."
Wearing nothing but black pants and socks, the "In My Blood" singer showed off his fancy footwork, moonwalking across a hardwood floor while his own song plays in the background.
"Hold on, I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone," he sings. "I don't wanna move on."
Check out the video below.
@shawnmendes
this is unusual behaviour. when you’re gone is coming. 3/31♬ original sound - Shawn Mendes
This isn't the first time the "Stitches" singer gave fans a sneak peek at the new track. During a performance earlier this month at SXSW in Austin, Texas, he debuted the song to lucky concertgoers in the audience.
The song, which many believe is about his public breakup with Camila Cabello, was a hit with those in attendance. One fan said they were "screaming" and that "it literally sounds so good." Another called out the specific lyric, "I didn't know that loving you was the happiest I've ever been," and said the lyrics "tear [them] to pieces."