John Legend, Carrie Underwood & Silk Sonic Added To 2022 Grammys Lineup

The Recording Academy has announced its latest slate of performers set to take the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3).

John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra are preparing to perform during the awards, as are R&B duo Silk Sonic, who are expected to open the show, per Billboard. Maverick City Music, Amyée Nuviola and Billy Strings will also perform in special segments highlighting Las Vegas, which is hosting the awards for the first time.

The newest slate of performers join previously announced artists like Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R., Nas, Chris Stapleton, and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will also perform an In Memoriam salute to late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

The Foo Fighters, who the Recording Academy announced last week as performers, were not listed in the most recent press release following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25. The band was on tour but have canceled all upcoming tour dates in light of the 50-year-old's passing.

"It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement on Tuesday (March 29). "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The 64th Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.