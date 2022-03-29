Foo Fighters Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates After Death Of Taylor Hawkins

Hawkins died Friday (March 25), the band announced. He was 50.

The drummer was found dead in his hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia, while the Foo Fighters were in the middle of a South American tour. New details have emerged in Hawkins' death stating that 10 substances were found in his system, including opioids, benzodiazepines, tricyclic antidepressants and THC, according to the office of the Attorney General of Colombia. According to NBC News, an ambulance was sent to the hotel after receiving reports of "a patient with chest pains." A health care professional performed lifesaving measures, but "there was no response" and the patient, believed to be Hawkins, "was declared deceased."

The Foo Fighters announced the death of their drummer late Friday night:

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

The band's announcement came shortly before they were scheduled to perform at Estereo Picnic music festival. The Foo Fighters also canceled its performance scheduled for Sunday at Lollapalooza Brazil.

No details have been released whether or not the band will still perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3).