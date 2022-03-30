Robert Kraft Addresses Patriots' Recent Playoff Woes

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is well aware of his team's recent playoff woes.

While appearing at the NFL annual meeting on Tuesday (March 29), Kraft addressed that the Patriots having not won a playoff game since their Super Bowl LIII victory in February 2019.

"I'm a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me that we haven't been able to win a playoff game in the last three years," Kraft said via ESPN. "After my family, there's nothing more important to me than the New England Patriots and winning football games. That's my passion, so whatever I can do -- hopefully in a small way to make that happen -- I'm there. I'm not happy that we haven't won a playoff game in three years. I think about that a lot."

The Patriots' recent skid included missing the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2008 and second time since 2002.

New England has failed to win the AFC East Division title during each year since longtime franchise quarterback Tom Brady's departure, still earning a playoff appearance in 2021 before being eliminated by the first-place division rival Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Round in January.