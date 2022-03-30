Unique Nashville Venue Takes Visitors On A Virtual Tour Of The World

By Sarah Tate

March 30, 2022

A new entertainment venue opening in Nashville will take visitors on a virtual tour of the world.

Nightscape is a tech-based, multi-sensory entertainment venue that will let visitors step into venues and experiences across the world all without stepping foot out of Nashville, something that founder and owner Mike Weinberg said is like "putting [visitors] in a real-life video game." He spoke with News Channel 5 about the inspiration behind the unique concept.

"It started about 15 years ago, where I just remember when I was younger, I would go to different places and think, 'Why is basically every place the same? Why do we go to a restaurant or bar and they're all great places, but why are they all the same thing and they can't change or can't be something different?'" Weinberg mused.

Using massive screens, 360-degree projection mapping, spatial audio and customized lighting, Nightscape can transform itself to create an immersive experience.

"Our Italian villa dining experience is a five-course meal where we have this giant castle that we built. We're going to take you to different rooms inside of it and every room will have a different course," he said, adding that the environmental sounds and score they created to accompany the visuals will add to the experience. "So you really feel like you're moving within that castle while you're having this elegant, you know, elevated multi-course dining experience."

According to the news outlet, other settings include seeing the city lights of Tokyo, traveling to a garden to smell cherry blossoms or even a witnessing a sporting event.

"This is going to hopefully change people's perceptions of what to expect when they go into a space and what can be done," said Weinberg. "I just feel so happy that we get to give people an opportunity to experience something that they haven't before."

Nightscape opens in April in the Gulch with a Masters Golf Tournament 19th Hole experience to watch the tournament, the news outlet reports. For more information, check out the website here.

