Britney Spears Calls Out Her Mom While Looking Back On 'Crossroads' Role

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday (March 31) to look back on her acting role in the 2002 film Crossroads. The singer called out her mom, Lynne, in the caption.

“Scene in a movie I did a ways back 🙄🙄🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️😉😉 !!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom … and she doesn’t want to see me !!!” she wrote. “I know … PRETTY F–KING SAD !!! I mean… Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ …” The clip sees a young Britney crying on the bathroom floor as she explains to another character from the film that her mother said that she "never wanted" her and that she was "just a mistake." Fans responded with support and praise for her performance in the film.

