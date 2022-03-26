Doja Cat Apologizes For Lashing Out At Fans: 'I Wasn't Any Better'

Days after Doja Cat said she would "quit" music and hours after she got off the stage at Lollapalooza Brazil, she felt apologetic.

The "Need To Know" singer apologized for her actions on social media Saturday night following a Twitter rant that ended with her saying "This s*** ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care." She also said, "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f****** fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f****** nightmare unfollow me."

The rant was brought about after fans from Paraguay slammed the "Get Into It" singer for not visiting them outside her hotel when it was storming, according to several reports.

Saturday night, Doja Cat had a different choice of words.

On Thursday, she said "I'm not sorry" after a fan said "It's too late to apologize" in regards to a fan telling her "not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!"

On Saturday night, Doja Cat quote-tweeted her tweet and said "I am." She also said a lot of other things about her behavior:

"I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people s***. I owe a lot.

"I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.

I came here because I knew there was something new. New people. New things. New stories to learn. I came and I gave not enough. I need to give more because I noticed I’ve been taking a lot. Taking from almost everybody who’s reading this."

A fan replied to one of Doja Cat's tweets and said "you have done your best to put on AMAZING shows for so long. do not sell yourself short doja WE LOVE YOU." Doja Cat replied, "I’m not discrediting myself. I work my a** off. I know that. It’s tiring but i’m not suffering because of people like you. My suffering comes from myself. Not everybody else. It’s my problem but you guys always help me solve it when you support me the way you’ve been."

Does this mean Doja Cat is un-quitting music? We sure hope so. ❤️

The tweets below contain explicit language.