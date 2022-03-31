Utah Man Attempts To Kill Man With Face Painted As 'The Joker': Police

A Utah man has been arrested after he allegedly painted his face as "The Joker" from Batman before trying to kill someone.

According to ABC 4, police in Vernal, Utah, responded to a home where a man wearing face paint resembling "The Joker" was attempting to break in. The man was later identified as Jonathan Clark.

Police said Clark had a knife in his possession. He told police he stole the knife and face paint from Walmart.

Clark told police he knew and had a prior argument with the man he was attempting to kill. He said he had plans to stab the person to death with the knife he had stolen from Walmart and "would kill anyone that got in his way," police said, according to ABC 4.

Clark has been booked into the Uintah County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, intoxication and criminal trespass.