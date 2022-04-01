Cardi B Trolls Fans In Hilarious April Fools Day Prank
By Sarah Tate
April 1, 2022
Cardi B is coming in hot with the jokes!
The "WAP" rapper is known for loving a good joke, teasing fans and posting memes. Her profile photo on Twitter remains a close-up shot from Penn Badgley's character Joe Goldberg on You staring through a window. On Friday (April 1), Cardi took the first chance she got to troll her fans on April Fools Day, taking to Twitter Friday morning to let fans know she had something to say before ultimately pulling the rug out from under them.
"I got a announcement to make BARDIGANG," she wrote, adding no additional context and sending fans into a frenzy of speculation.
I got a announcement to make BARDIGANG— Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 1, 2022
She let her first tweet sit alone for a few minutes, giving fans plenty of time to make guesses about what the announcement could be. While some fans were hopeful for new music or a collab with some other big artists, others were wary that it could all simply be a joke Bardi was playing on them. One Twitter user even said they were about to get excited before remembering what day it was and that they known Cardi loves a good joke.
As it turns out, their apprehension was warranted. About five minutes after her initial tweet, she posted another claiming "April fools ..." alongside a meme of a child laughing.
April fools … pic.twitter.com/ouWZuDARxL— Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 1, 2022
See what some fans had to say about the prank:
Us thinking it was the album 🥴— Jake (@youvebeenjaked) April 1, 2022
You know what, come outside we need to have a talk real quick! 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/5h2euF98Hh— #BardiGang 💎❤️🔥 (@CardiBxMarlene) April 1, 2022
Cardi YOU PLAY TOO MUCH LMAO pic.twitter.com/JFifEhM1Hv— RedBarz💎 (@CardiB59) April 1, 2022
We’re tired pic.twitter.com/Vz97gqPbGC— SHE IS FOR THE STREETS (@Twizzzlerzzz) April 1, 2022
I still love u tho😭❤— ❤️🔥ᗷᗩᖇᗪI❤️🔥 (@the_BardiM) April 1, 2022