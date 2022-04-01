Cardi B Trolls Fans In Hilarious April Fools Day Prank

Cardi B is coming in hot with the jokes!

The "WAP" rapper is known for loving a good joke, teasing fans and posting memes. Her profile photo on Twitter remains a close-up shot from Penn Badgley's character Joe Goldberg on You staring through a window. On Friday (April 1), Cardi took the first chance she got to troll her fans on April Fools Day, taking to Twitter Friday morning to let fans know she had something to say before ultimately pulling the rug out from under them.

"I got a announcement to make BARDIGANG," she wrote, adding no additional context and sending fans into a frenzy of speculation.