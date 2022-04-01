Demi Lovato Shares New Remix To One Of Their Biggest Hits
By Sarah Tate
April 1, 2022
Demi Lovato is getting fans ready for the summer with a new remix of one of the singer's biggest hits.
On Friday (April 1), the "Confident" singer dropped the "Cool For the Summer [Sped Up Remix]," which sees a quicker tempo version of Lovato's summer hit that was first released in 2015. They gave fans a peek at the remix in a brief video on Instagram, using the song's own lyrics as the caption: "Got my mind on your body, and your body on my mind..."
According to Billboard, the remix follows the renewed popularity of the seven year old hit after it has gained a new following on TikTok thanks to a new dance challenge and mashup with "Pony" by Ginuwine.
Check out the "Cool for the Summer [Sped Up Remix]" in the video below.
Earlier this year, Lovato announced they were moving on from their pop past and teased a new era of rock after a record executive said the singer can "break the rules" and "put out whatever music you want, whenever you want to."
In March, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer let fans hear a snippet of one of their new songs in a behind-the-scenes look at a studio session. Based on Lovato's reaction to the track, it's bound to make some waves.