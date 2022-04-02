Camila Cabello Gets 'Super Vulnerable' About Body Image And Mental Health

Camila Cabello took to social media to discuss her personal struggles with body image, as well as condemning society for creating an unrealistic expectation for how women should look.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday (April 2), the "Bam Bam" singer shared an experience she had with paparazzi on a beach in Miami. She said she would always be caught by paparazzi who would post pictures of her that would receive comments that would make her "so upset."

"I reminded myself when it impacted myself esteem that I was thinking the culture's thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women," Cabello said. "Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow the waves to tussle us around."

The 25-year-old then went on to share what she does to mitigate these thoughts: listen to podcasts and surround herself with women who don't create a fake narrative online. But to no avail.

"I'm a single woman in her 20s in the middle of a shit ton of promo and i want to feel like I look "good". Today I got a new bikini, a whole f***** cute outfit, put lip gloss on, and didn't eat anything too heavy before going in the OCEAN cause I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot," she said.

Cabello said she knew she looked "good" in the photos and thought she would feel a sense of accomplishment, but she's "never had a worse time at the beach," she said.

"I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture's thoughts that became my thoughts. I wanted to talk about this because we see pictures of women and praise them for looking good, for looking fit or 'healthy', but what is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can't enjoy your life? Who am I trying to look attractive for and am I even attractive to myself if I can't let loose and relax and have fun and be playful on a beautiful day at the beach?" she said.

Cabello added that she's "not yet at the point in my journey where I can not give a f***."

Camila is set to release her new album, Familia, on April 8.