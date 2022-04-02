Netflix Has Backed Away From Will Smith Film

By Yashira C.

April 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Netflix has reportedly backed away from a planned film starring Will Smith, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, titled Fast and Loose, was set to be directed by David Leitch before he withdrew as director a week prior to the Oscars. According to sources, Netflix placed an "urgent call" for another director to take over a project featuring Smith, who was highly anticipated to win Best Actor at the Oscars. However soon after Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock, Netflix moved the project to the back burner.

The synopsis of Fast and Loose was "to tell the story of a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack. Piecing together clues, he discovers that he has led a double identity as a wealthy kingpin and a broke CIA agent." It's unclear whether Netflix will attempt to move on with another actor and director. Leitch has since moved on to Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, for Universal, which will start production in August. Bad Boys 4 also had been in development but will now pause, according to a source.

Smith issued a statement after resigning from the Academy yesterday, "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

