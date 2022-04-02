Will Smith Resigned From The Academy. What Exactly Does That Mean?

Will Smith announced Friday (April 1) that he was resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after his actions at the Oscars on Sunday, where he marched across the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock after he made an ill-timed joke.

The Academy on Friday night said it accepted Smith's resignation, and will continue to move forward with its disciplinary proceedings against Smith, David Rubin, president of the Academy, said in a statement to People.

What exactly does that mean?

Members of the Academy get benefits like access to screen films in consideration and voting for potential award nominees, according to People. Smith can no longer participate in these member-only perks.

As for whether the King Richard actor can still attend the Oscars in the future, that's yet to be decided. The Academy is currently looking into Smith's violations in disciplinary proceedings against the Academy's Standards of Conduct.

According to People, violations of the Standards of Conduct may include: "private reprimand, public reprimand, temporary or permanent loss of privileges to attend and participate in Academy events or activities, temporary or permanent loss of eligibility to receive or hold or revocation of Academy awards or honors, temporary or permanent loss of eligibility to hold Academy service and volunteer roles, or other sanctions that the Academy in its sole discretion may deem appropriate."

Smith can also re-join the Academy if he wants to, but the board of 54 members needs to approve it.

Could Smith lose his first Academy Award? It's unlikely. The rescinding of an Academy Award has only happened once, when a 1967 documentary was found to have been released too early to be eligible. Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski have been ejected from the Academy — due to their sexual abuse scandals — but they both still have their Oscars, People reported.

It's not out of the question entirely for Smith to be nominated for another Oscar, either, since it falls under that "sole discretion" category.