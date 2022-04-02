Rick Ross Fulfills Childhood Dream And Buys A Fire Truck: 'It's Going Down'

"I want it, I got it."

If anyone follows Ariana Grande's mantra the most, it's Rick Ross. The rapper just bought a fire truck. Yeah, a fire truck.

"I just bought a fire truck, you feel me?" Rick Ross said on his Instagram story on Friday — and no, it wasn't an April Fools' Day prank!

"Growing up in Carol City (Florida), when the ice cream truck came down the street, we used to jump on the back of the ice cream truck and hold on. Fire trucks used to drive by all the time. I always wanted to ride on one of them, so guess what. I bought a fire truck. It's going down," the "Stay Schemin'" rapper said on social media.

He then shared several videos of the fire truck, showing it off and explaining it will be shown at the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21 at the legendary "Promise Land," his Atlanta mansion.

The fire truck has a plaque on it that says it's a fire truck from the U.S. Department of the Navy, manufactured in 1968. "And yes, it runs. Of course it does," Rick Ross said. "We ain't playing no games ... my collection is unmatched."

See Rick Ross' new toy for yourself below:

The video below contains explicit language.