Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform On 'Fallon' & 'Kimmel' At The Same Time

By Yashira C.

April 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Pepper's performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live simultaneously last night for some April Fools' Day fun.

Both Kimmel and Fallon swapped places and hosted each other's shows last night, as a prank for their audience. However, they decided to take things to the next level by both booking the same band for the night's musical act, resulting in RCHP seemingly playing both shows at the same time. The Chili Peppers performed "Black Summer" for Kimmel in a pre-recorded segment and "These Are The Ways" live for The Tonight Show. Both songs appear on the band’s latest album, Unlimited Love. In support of the album, they will be embarking on a North American stadium tour starting this summer.

The band paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by having the name "Taylor" written on Chad Smith’s bass drum. While accepting their Hollywood Walk of Fame star on March 31st, Smith honored Taylor during his speech. "I have to give a shout out to my brother, Taylor Hawkins, who I love and we will all miss so much. He’s flying around," Smith said. "And he would laugh and make a nice, smart a** comment about this whole thing, and I love him."

Watch both of the performances below.

