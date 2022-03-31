The Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (March 31), and Chad Smith took the opportunity to honor Taylor Hawkins during his speech.

"I love music so much. I love these guys. I love being able to do what I love to do and follow my passion," the drummer said before giving a shout out to all of RHCP's former band members. He then mentioned the late Foo Fighters drummer.

"I have to give a shout out to my brother, Taylor Hawkins, who I love and we will all miss so much. He’s flying around," Smith said, gazing up at the sky, "and he would laugh and make a nice, smart a** comment about this whole thing, and I love him."

His bandmates, along with George Clinton and Woody Harrelson, also gave moving speeches.

“To me, this is not a story of individuals,” singer Anthony Kiedis said. “I love Chad, I love Flea, I love John, greatly. They are amazingly talented … Something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.”

Watch the full ceremony above.

RHCP plan to release their 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, tomorrow (April 1) before embarking on an extensive world tour later this year. Check out a full list of dates here.