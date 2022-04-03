H.E.R. Performs With An Electrifying Band Of Legends At The 2022 Grammys

H.E.R. is having one of the best years of her career. Following her appearance at the 2022 Oscars last week, the R&B artist and Grammy award-winner is back at the Grammys performing alongside a band of musical legends.

On Sunday night, April 3, H.E.R. hit the Grammys stage to perform several songs alongside Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz. She started off the performance with a soulful rendition of "Damage" with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewish by her side. Then she moved on to play the drums in a dramatic display the singer's versatility. That's when Barker jumped on the drums and Kravitz joined H.E.R. on stage.