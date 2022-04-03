Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform 'Give It Away' With George Clinton

Red Hot Chili Peppers released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love on Friday (April 1) and celebrated with performances on both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as an intimate show at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. The set list included a handful off tracks off the new record, including the debuts of “Here There After” and “Aquatic Mouth Dance," as well as some of the band's most iconic songs and an Elton John cover. During the encore, RHCP were joined by George Clinton (who produced their second album Freaky Styley and also gave a speech during their Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony) to perform "Give It Away."

If that show was any indication of what their tour later this year will be like, fans should be very excited.

Watch the performance above and check out the set list below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Fonda Theater Setlist

These Are the Ways

Snow ((Hey Oh))

Here Ever After (Live Debut)

Suck My Kiss

Aquatic Mouth Dance (Live Debut)

Hey

Can’t Stop

Your Song (Elton John cover) (solo by John)

Not the One

Black Summer

By the Way

Encore:

Give It Away (with George Clinton)