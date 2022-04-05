Nandi Bushell Unveils The Next Stop On Her 'Musical Quest' With Jazz Cover

Earlier this year, Nandi Bushell revealed that she had been learning saxophone, and it looks like her hard work's paying off because her latest cover is of John Coltrane's "Mr P.C." in which she plays the drums, guitar, bass and sax.

"Next stop on my Musical Quest! #Jazz - This is my interpretation of Mr P.C. By @John Coltrane," the 11-year-old prodigy wrote in the YouTube description. "I am going out of my comfort zone learning a new grip, traditional grip, on drums. I have to retrain my brain. It’s #HARD! I really tried to push my #saxophone playing too trying to get a jazzy feeling in the notes. I have now been playing #sax for 11 months. Who are your favourite jazz musicians and songs? Let me know!"

Watch the cover above.

Last year, Bushell had the chance of a lifetime when Foo Fighters invited her onstage to play "Everlong" after she beat Dave Grohl in a drum battle. When news broke that the Foos' drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away on March 25, Bushell shared a tribute via Twitter.

"Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor," she wrote. "Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you! With love, Nandi x"