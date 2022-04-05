Paris Hilton Helps Olivia Rodrigo Celebrate First Grammy Wins

Olivia Rodrigo is officially a Grammy Award winner, and she got some help celebrating her newest milestone from none other than Paris Hilton.

The "Drivers License" singer took home three awards, including Best New Artist, at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3), where she also made her Grammys debut with a heartbreaking performance of her breakout hit. The celebrations didn't stop at the awards, however, as she joined Hilton and friends at an afterparty, per People.

Rodrigo shared some highlights from the party in a post on Instagram, from her time in the DJ booth to a display that read "baby's first grammys." At one point in the night, Hilton even serenaded the 19-year-old Grammy winner with her own 2006 hit "Stars Are Blind."

"hop out at the afterpartyyyyyy ily @parishilton," she caption the photos. Check out her post here.

In addition to her three new Grammys, Rodrigo recently celebrated the release of her highly-anticipated Disney+ movie Driving Home 2 U (A Sour film), that documented her process of creating one of the year's biggest albums while also dealing with the heartbreak that inspired it, per Entertainment Weekly.

"It felt like my world was ending almost every day," she said. "Nobody understood how I was feeling or related to it, so I think by writing songs about exactly how I felt I was creating like a friend for me."

