The Game Is Reportedly Prepping A Diss Track Aimed At Eminem

When asked to elaborate on the subject, Wack suggested that the song may come off as friendly competition. However, the lyrics are apparently bad enough to trigger a response from Em that could be similar to the tracks the Shady Records founder made in retaliation to disses from Machine Gun Kelly and Nick Cannon. Wack also appears to excuse The Game's bars since Eminem has a history of making outlandish lyrics in the past.



“He disrespect his own mama, my n***a, s**t," Wack said about Em. "He disrespect himself… This n***a talk about killing his baby mama, putting her in the trunk … When you get in that arena with that n***a, ain’t no boundaries with this n***a, man. He ain’t got no boundaries with himself.”



Wack 100 has a tendency to speak on his client's behalf when it comes to certain subjects. In fact, Wack has mentioned The Game's upcoming track before in a previous Clubhouse conversation with Benzino, who became a foe of Eminem's during his time at The Source magazine. At the moment, there's no confirmed release date for the song.