50 Cent Revives Beef With The Game Following Jimmy Iovine Snub

"I ain't even seen Mr. Burns," Game replied to 50. "& if you wrote my records... write you one today & put it out n***a!!! Your rap career died with them loli pop strap tank tops .. you a actor, n that's why you ran to tv... give us season 2 of that Tommy bulls**t & leave this rap s**t to n****s who can spell correctly & actually got bars goofy n***a !!!"

50 Cent and The Game's beef dates back to early 2000's when the Compton rapper was signed to 50's G-Unit Records. In the midst of 50's previous beef with rappers Jadakiss and Fat Joe, Game had apparently decided not to pick sides, which enraged 50 enough for him to kick the "Hate It Or Love It" rapper off the label. That's when both artists traded several diss tracks aimed at each other like The Game's "G-Unot" and 50's "Not Rich, Still Lyin'." In 2016, The Game formally killed the beef while they both were at Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles.

The post appears to have been deleted since then, but there's no word on whether or not they've worked things out yet.