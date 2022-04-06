Beloved Chicago Bakery To Close After 100 Years

Dinkel's Bakery, a Chicago staple for all things sweet, is set to close on April 30th after thriving in the Lakeview area for over 100 years.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Norman Dinkel, president of the bakery and grandchild of Joseph and Antoine Dinkel, who founded the bakery in 1922, is choosing to retire at the age of 79. With no one to hand the business down to, Dinkel's will cease to exist.

“I’m not in the business of making people sad,” Dinkel shared with the Chicago Tribune, “I’m in the business of making people happy. My products are stuff that’s for baptisms, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, coffee cakes together on Sunday morning, doughnuts at the office with coffee.”