Beloved Chicago Bakery To Close After 100 Years
By Logan DeLoye
April 6, 2022
Dinkel's Bakery, a Chicago staple for all things sweet, is set to close on April 30th after thriving in the Lakeview area for over 100 years.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Norman Dinkel, president of the bakery and grandchild of Joseph and Antoine Dinkel, who founded the bakery in 1922, is choosing to retire at the age of 79. With no one to hand the business down to, Dinkel's will cease to exist.
“I’m not in the business of making people sad,” Dinkel shared with the Chicago Tribune, “I’m in the business of making people happy. My products are stuff that’s for baptisms, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, coffee cakes together on Sunday morning, doughnuts at the office with coffee.”
Dinkel assured the Chicago Tribune that he is closing down the bakery due to old age, and that it has nothing to do with sales. In fact, not even the pandemic could slow Dinkel's down. It remained open, continued to pay its 25 employees, and online sales skyrocketed.
All Dinkel's Bakery employees will get a bonus leading up to the official closing day.
"I've always reveled in what it does to someone when they walk in the door here," General Manager Luke Carl told ABC 7. "The smiles it puts on their face to walk in and smell the smells of the cakes or cookies or donuts."
Though the bakery is being sold, the "World Famous Stollen Bread" and other popular treats will live on as a fond memory of all who enjoyed Dinkel's.