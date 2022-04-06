Camila Cabello Opens Up About How Therapy Changed Her Life

Camila Cabello opened up about how therapy has helped her anxiety in a recent episode of Daily Pop on E News.

"There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, ‘I don't feel like I can go in the studio. I don't feel like I can work. I don't know,'" she explained. "And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn't go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that...it's just a paralyzing feeling." The singer credited therapy for helping her get through life's "tough times." "My life was so bad and so painful that I was like, ‘If you tell me that eating s--t off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it,'" she added. "I was like, ‘Yes, of course, therapy. All of it.'"

Camila emphasized the importance of getting help, "You're gonna reach a point where it's your only option," she said. "Look for that feeling because that's when something intervenes and helps." The singer's new album Familia is set to release on April 8th, alongside a filmed concert the day before marking its release. Last week, Camila shared the tracklist for the new album.