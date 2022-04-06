Key Glock Reflects On Young Dolph's Death: 'I'm Maintaining'

“I’m maintaining," Key Glock said. "Like, I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse. I’m just here right now. I can’t shake it, man. I ain’t even gonna lie. I can’t even shake it. It is what it is.”



Later on in the interview, the "Blood All On It" rapper rehashed the moment when he found out about Dolph's murder. Apparently, the rapper was just chilling at home when he was told about the shooting. When asked what he was doing help himself get through the traumatic experience, Glock said that he feels "numb" and doesn't think he'll ever recover.



“You know how you can hear how somebody call your name, like the tone of they voice, like you know something wrong you just don’t know what it is?” Glock said about the moment he found out Dolph had died. “That’s what it was.”



Prior to the interview, Glock had only spoken about Dolph's death in an Instagram post that he made back in November and his song "Proud," which appears on Paper Route Empire's Long Live Young Dolph project and the deluxe version of Glock's Yellow Tape 2. In his post, Glock said that he felt "lost" without his cousin and frequent collaborator.



"Damn bro, im LOST my heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe..why you leave me so soon?? I’ll never be the same, you was my lefthand man,my brother,my cousin,my mentor and drank partner for the past 2 years I been taking LOSS AFTER LOSS and still can’t understand why. First, it was my pops then my auntie then my grandma and now YOU!!"



Watch Key Glock's interview in full up top.

