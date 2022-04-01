Gucci Mane, Key Glock Drop New Video Featuring Unseen Young Dolph Footage
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2022
Gucci Mane and Key Glock were some of Young Dolph's closest friends in the music industry. Now, nearly five months after Dolph's untimely death, the Atlanta veteran and the Memphis rapper have teamed up for a video that might make Dolph's fans proud.
On Friday, April 1, Gucci Mane dropped off his new single "Blood All On It" featuring Key Glock and Young Dolph. The 1017 founder also released the accompanying video, which features new footage of the late rapper. In the video curated by Omar The Director, Gucci Mane and Key Glock post up at an airport while they flash off their pricy luxury cars and diamond-encrusted jewelry.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
The video features never-before-seen footage of Dolph flying in a private jet while he flashes off wads of cash with is crew. The Paper Route Empire founder's jet scene was shot before he was shot and killed in November. Weeks after his death, Gucci Mane released a touching tribute to the fallen rapper called "Long Live Dolph."
“R.I.P. to Dolph, long, long live the legend," Gucci raps on the song. "From Memphis to the 6, they felt you in the bricks/The day you died, it broke my heart, a day I won’t forget/One thing you know, you’re missed, one thing you know, we pissed."
"Blood All On It" follows Gucci's previous banger "Publicity Stunt," in which he appeared to respond to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mention in his previous song "I Hate YoungBoy." It's also the second major collaboration Guwop has dropped after he connected with Lil Durk earlier this for "Rumors." The song also comes after Key Glock dropped the deluxe version of his recent project Yellow Tape 2.