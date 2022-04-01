Gucci Mane, Key Glock Drop New Video Featuring Unseen Young Dolph Footage

The video features never-before-seen footage of Dolph flying in a private jet while he flashes off wads of cash with is crew. The Paper Route Empire founder's jet scene was shot before he was shot and killed in November. Weeks after his death, Gucci Mane released a touching tribute to the fallen rapper called "Long Live Dolph."



“R.I.P. to Dolph, long, long live the legend," Gucci raps on the song. "From Memphis to the 6, they felt you in the bricks/The day you died, it broke my heart, a day I won’t forget/One thing you know, you’re missed, one thing you know, we pissed."



"Blood All On It" follows Gucci's previous banger "Publicity Stunt," in which he appeared to respond to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mention in his previous song "I Hate YoungBoy." It's also the second major collaboration Guwop has dropped after he connected with Lil Durk earlier this for "Rumors." The song also comes after Key Glock dropped the deluxe version of his recent project Yellow Tape 2.