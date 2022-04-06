Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Photos Of Vegas Wedding To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared the first photos from her midnight wedding to Travis Barker.

Kardashian and the blink-182 drummer surprised everyone by getting married at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, arriving at the venue in the early morning hours of Monday (April 4), as first reported by TMZ. While initial reports indicated the pair were "officially" married, Page Six confirmed it was just for fun and not legally binding.

The Poosh founder shared the new photos in an Instagram post on Wednesday, showing the couple smiling at the alter and walking down the aisle with a bouquet of roses, complete with an Elvis impersonator in the background.

"Found these in my camera roll," she caption the series of photos showcasing the intimate ceremony. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)."