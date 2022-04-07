Arizona Woman Convinces Boyfriend To Shoot Man Who Pushed Her

A couple has been arrested in Phoenix after a man shot another man who pushed his girlfriend at a local Circle K convenience store, reported AZ Family.

Phoenix police arrested 35-year-old Robert Martinez and 26-year-old Kaley Van Saun after the incident on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and is now recovering.

Witnesses explained to officers that Martinez and Van Saun pulled up to a parked car. When the witness went inside the store, she heard a gunshot and called 911.

Court documents state that Van Saun was at the Circle K store when she got into an argument with the victim. Someone hit the victim, and the victim thought it was Van Saun. That's when the victim grabbed and pushed Van Saun.

Van Saun called Martinez and told him she had been pushed. Court documents state that a witness heard Van Saun say that "she was going to kill him, or she was going to get her husband, and he was going to kill him."

Martinez and Van Saun tracked down the victim and parked behind his car. The three got into an argument and Martinez shot the victim.

Witnesses were able to identify the suspects from a photo lineup. Both were arrested. Martinez was booked on one count of aggravated assault. Van Saun was booked on one count of conspiracy.