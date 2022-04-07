Demi Lovato Says New Album Is A 'Masterpiece'

Demi Lovato took to TikTok today (April 7) to share their thoughts when fans ask about the highly anticipated new album they've been teasing in the last few months.

The "Cool For The Summer" singer shared a clip mouthing the words to a Julia Fox audio saying, "I'm very superstitious so I don't like to speak of things before they're finished. But it's so far a masterpiece if I do say so myself." Demi smiles as they call the album a masterpiece and the text on the video reads, "when people ask about the new album. "I’m so supertichous", Demi wrote in the caption, poking fun at the popular Julia Fox audio.

Watch the video below.