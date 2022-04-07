Machine Gun Kelly Looks Unrecognizable While Going Undercover

Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most recognizable musicians around with one of the biggest albums of the year, so if you saw him on the street you'd know it... right?

The "bloody valentine" singer recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he went undercover on Hollywood Boulevard. The segment documented his transformation, which included makeup, long sideburns, mustache, glasses and a plain brown wig, completely changing his normally bright and eclectic look. The tattoos normally on display down his arms and neck were also completely covered.

"I feel like this is the profile picture of all the people who hate me look like," he joked after seeing the final look.

Wearing a tan suit and striped tie, MGK went "gundercover" to interview passersby about everything from the Oscars to Beyonce before asking their thoughts on him and his music. When talking to one woman on her first trip to Los Angeles, he asked if she had seen any famous people yet, to which she replied, "unfortunately not."

At one point, his cover was blown by a passing character actor dressed as Spider-Man who told the unsuspecting woman that she was, in fact, talking to MGK.

"G------ Spider-Man, you're supposed to respect secret identities," he said.

After one fan recognized him mid-interview, and another confirmed that "doesn't smell," MGK finally ripped off his disguise and revealed his true identity.

Check out the segment below.